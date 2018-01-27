Speech to Text for In The Paint - Jan. 26 (Pt. 2)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

the edgewood mustangs set out with a few major goals.. the first was to win the wabash valley classic.. check. tonight.. looking to cross off the next one as the mustangs eye a third straight w-i-c championship.. but in their way.. a hungry sullivan team that hasn't won the conference since 20-13 .. 3rd quarter.. sullivan works inside to ike chastain and he floats it up and in.. but edgewood wastes no time.. you see caleb norris.. he drives on chastain and finishes with a beautiful reverse.. that's an and-one for the mustangs.. they're out in front.. then joe kido kicks it to chayton howard for the corner three.. edgewood builds up a 7 point in the 4th quarter... late in the game.. ty drake launches a three from the wing.. that cuts the lead to four.. later.. sullivan in desperate need of another one.. drake from the same spot.. no good.. it's rebounded by kido and the mustangs run out the clock.. edgewood locks it down in the 2nd half to bring home its 3rd straight w-i-c title.. the mustangs win it 47-41 over sullivan .. edgewood riding high after bringing home the hardware.. [533]wic title react-sot ... and we got it done. 5th place in the conference on the line at northview.. the knights welcoming cloverdale.. 4th quarter.. jalen moore drives into the lane.. he pulls up from midrange and buries the jumper .. the knights taking it the other way.. brigham booe in transition.. the senior with a nice step and and even better reverse.. booe finishes with 34 points.. later. he goes behind the back.. drives into the double team and puts it in off the glass... northview making it close late.. but jalen moore puts it away.. the cloverdale senior with the and-one.. another brilliant game jalen moore.. 42 points.. he lead cloverdale to 5th place in the conference with a 76-68 victory. the 11th place wic game at west vigo .. the vikings hosting brown county.... here we go.. trey stoner from distance, that's good for the vikes.. they'd continue to fire away from the outside and why not when you're hitting them... kaleb hannahs one of his best games of the season.. that's three of his 16.. second quarter .. robert dickerson goes old school with the hook.. he continues to play well .. a double-double for dickerson.. 13 points and 11 rebounds... west vigo wins 54-45.. vikings take 11th place in the wic... the last two games between rockville and riverton parke have been decided by two and three points... we were expecting another close game tonight between the parke county rivals... rp hosted rockville... landon newnum is nearly impossible to guard....the rockville junior two of his 32 in the game.... jonathon virostko to the tin, he misses but that's why you have teammates. dylan powell cleaning up for rp on the putback... panthers up four in the third quarter... don't worry momma virostko i have a good play of jonathon.... defintely don't want to upset you... the rp guard gets the friendly bounce on the tear drop..... virostko goes for 18 .....riverton parke wins 73-61..... for the time time in school history rp has beaten rockville three straight times.... south vermillion was at home against shakamak.... braden kalber doing what he does best..... the south vermillion big man rejects the shot.... lakers down big in the fourth, trying to rally.....layne webb says 1-2- 3....shakamak down nine.... lakers couldn't mount the comeback because they had to foul and mason wiltermood wasn't missing at the line....the wildcat senior was automatic ....he had 22 points ... south vermillion wins 60-51... wildcats contniue to play well.... still to come we'll head down south and make stops at south knox and vincennes lincoln... and we have the complete night at the lic tourney, including highlights and reaction from the championship game between robinson and casey- westfield.. that's next, when in the paint