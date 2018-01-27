Speech to Text for In The Paint - 1/26 (Pt. 1)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

paint..... you can tell we're getting later into the season, because we had several key conference games taking place tonight.... that's right first place in conference indiana and the swiac on the line ... plus the conference tourney titles handed out tonight in the wic and the little illini. conference indiana is where we'll start.... terre haute south is having a nice season at 10 and three, but the braves haven't had that signature win yet .... they had a chance to earn that tonight, they were looking to beat 4a, sixth ranked bloomington south for the first time since 2005..... first place in conference indiana was on the line between these two at bloomington south, neither team has loss a league game.... first quarter..... de'avion washington with the nice lob pass to kc bender for the mini alley-oop for the braves.... south continues to run their offense well.... they get their shooter jev-in mccoskey open and he finds a treasure at the bottom of the net.....braves down three in the second quarter... de'avion washington led south with 19 points....the future sycamore buries the three.... shot of the night..... craig porter at the end of the third quarter.....from three-quarter court ....bingo!!!!!! are you kiding me porter.....he had 17 .... fourth quarter.... south hanging around ...porter is nearly impossible to guard one on one....braves down six with less than four to go... south would hang around all game, but bloomington south would never give up the lead...their star chance coyle scores off the great passing from the panthers... fifth-ranked bloomington south hands terre haute south their first conference indiana loss of the season.... the braves though served notice, they played good enough to win tonigth and will be a team to be reckon with later in the season.... terre haute north was looking to move to three and one in conference indiana, the patriots hosted perry meridian... denny zigler has been a monster on the boards for north, he rips the offensive board away from the defender and lays it back in.....that's a grown mans play... cayman hayes nice drive and dime to richard suggs, the north senior with the pretty reverse.... great passing by north ....suggs to denny zigler...patriots up three in the second quarter... more awesome passing by the patriots.... jovon morris the no look pass under the hoop to suggs....... terre haute north wins 49-44.... patriots have won a season- high five straight, their also three and one in conference indiana.... over in the swiac .. first place on the line in a greene county matchup.. 2-a number 8 linton hosting eastern greene.. the t-birds and miners both undefeated at 3-0 in the conference.. but not much of a game here.. the eastern greene bench depleted after several t-birds forced to miss the game.. linton's noah woodward hits the corner three to open the game and set the tone for the miners.. then on the inbounds play.. kip fougerousse hits a long two from just a few steps further in.. later the miners passing all around this defense.. fougerousse takes three more.. total control for linton as the miners defeat eastern greene 74-28.. linton stays unbeaten in the conference.. the 8th-ranked miners up to a season-high seven-game winning streak. clay city looking for its first swiac win of the season.. the eels agaisnt north daviess .. 1st quarter.. kirk wagler brings the ball up the floor for north daviess.. he dumps it to trevor riggins for the triple .. then it's riggins giving it back to wagler and he splashes a three ball of his own.. clay city's gianni pipes keeps the eels close.. he hits the jumper from the free throw line.. but the cougars would find the edge down the stretch.. north daviess goes on to beat clay city 54-48.. coming up next we have all the action from the wic, including