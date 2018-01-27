Speech to Text for Indiana Animal Abuse Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

fox 10. i'm rondrell moore in for patrece dayton.. animal abuse is happening more and more... that's according to an indiana state representative. new at 10... a bill could impose tougher penalties for animal abusers... but as news 10's heather good found out ... it may not even come up for a vote. this is the second time state rep. ryan hatfield has authored a bill to protect animals... and punish the people who abuse them. but this year... just like last... it may not get a hearing. some local pet owners say -- "that's ridiculous." covered: "you hear stories all the time of animals starving because they just get left behind. i honestly think that's terrible." katie gosnell has not been a dog owner long... but says her pug rosealine lynn is part of the family. covered: "i think that if anybody were to hurt her i would want as harsh a penalty as you would give for a child." gosnell is not alone. some indiana legislators are pushing a bill that would add teeth to the criminal code. house bill 1094 would increase the offense level for some animal abuse crimes... from misdemeanors to felonies. this means abusers could spend more time in jail. state representative ryan hatfield authored the bill. "this bill aims at punishing those who abuse animals and also aims at protecting those animals that we still have here with us that badly need protection." hatfield says the bill has support from republicans and democrats... but the chairman of the criminal code committee and others in leadership refuse to hear the bill. "i think that's absolutely ridiculous to be completely honest with you. if we don't enforce justice on this sort of thing it's just going to go unnoticed and more and more animals are going to suffer because of this." representative hatfeild says he is confident the bill would pass if it could just get a hearing. for information on how to contact state legislators about house bill 1094 ... visit our website ... wthitv.com. a man is now facing charges in connection to a recent van arson in