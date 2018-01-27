wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

4th Street Arson update

terre haute. news 10 just learned this information tonight from the city's arson investigator. the fire happened on 4th street in the early morning hours of january 17th. these pictures show the damage. as you can see -- the van is destroyed on the inside.. and outside. police arrested scott loudermilk. he's facing arson and auto theft charges. firefighters believe a terre haute house fire might've started in the garage.

