Speech to Text for Knox County's new highway trucks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

for road conditions. that's why one street department is making some changes to better serve their county. news 10s garrett brown has more. with multiple days of below freezing temperatures and roughly six inches of snow. knox county has had its share of winter. with that comes the breakdown of many busy roads. but the highway department is looking into some changes to better protect them. the roads in knox county have had quite a work out this winter. many who call knox county home understand it can be difficult to keep patched up. "yeah, they get rough. some people get frustrated but you know that's the way it is." that's why the knox county highway department has been putting precautions in place to reduce road damage. "we've got a 10 ton weight limit on hard surface roads to try and keep the heavy loads off of those roads. that will help somewhat from breaking it up and that's beyond pot holes." now with the approval of the county council they will be even more prepared to fix up the roads. they got approved for nine hundred and fifty thousand dollars to purchase new vehicles. they will be getting six new dump trucks to replace some of their older ones. "but these vehicles are 20 years old. a lot of times their down and we find ourselves without a vehicle in the middle of the summer when we need to do a lot of our work." even though the cost is steep. it's a price that many who drive these roads say is worth it. "the trucks themselves are going to make us as good next year and the next five years as they have been now. what more can you ask for? " now it still will take a while for the department to get these trucks. they are expected to get them in roughly 8 months. back to you. i'll have your full forecast...coming up