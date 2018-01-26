Speech to Text for Birds of Prey Program

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

very special birds" "up close and personal." duke energy presented "its birds of prey program" today. the american eagle foundation.. stopped by turkey run elementary school in parke county. there, children got to see eagles and other birds in action. they also learned the important roles the birds play in our eco-system. organizers say.. it's a unique program, that has plenty of benefits for students and the community. meanwhile the students say they had a great time. //////// "treyton burgess student 09:43:39,15 "well, i thought it was really cool and i loved the birds like the owls and the red tailed hawks" hallie miller 09:44:37,25 "i loved it. my favorite part was the bald eagle. it was very interesting." " ///////// this was the events 5th stop in indiana this week. the cincinatti reds visited the wabash valley today. hear from the team on the