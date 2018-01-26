Speech to Text for Fairbanks Dock Damage

the dock earlier this week. news 10's jon swaner spent part of his day at the boat dock finding out whats next. he joins us live from the boat dock with the latest. //////// as you can see, rondrell, ice floes nearly destroyed the boat dock here at fairbanks. in fact, part of the dock has already floated downstream. so many use this dock throughout the year. one man wonders a question many of you are asking... what's next for this boat dock? ///////// many come to the banks of the wabash, get in their boats and set off for a day of fishing. "i like to catfish a lot, come here and enjoy myself on a nice day." jon certain has been coming to fairbanks to fish for 40 years. jon used to use this boat dock. ice floes from earlier this week heavily damaged this boat dock. it leaves people like jon asking questions about what's next? "are they going to fix it? are they going to replace it? how are they going to do that?" we spoke today with parks superintendent eddie bird. "i don't know where we'll go from here. we don't budget for things like this." for now, park workers spent most of the day using cables to tie the dock to things along the shore like this big tree and metal posts. that's to keep it from floating downstream. bird has concerns about simply fixing it. "i would hate to put a bunch of money into this dock and then the same thing happens next year." the city is pricing docks that can be removed during the winter to see if that's an option to replacing this dock. jon just hopes to see some sort of dock here in time for fishing season. "it makes it safer for people to get in and out of their boats, especially if you've got a lot of gear you're transproting... " ////////// so why did we have massive ice floes on this part of the