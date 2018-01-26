Speech to Text for The Latest on the Flu Season

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

season continues-fs main mon the c-d-c reported this season is turning out to be a pretty bad one. more than 80-thousand cases of the flu have been reported this year. nation wide....37 children have died this season. forty-nine u-s states are reporting widespread flu activity. only hawaii is spared. keeping your family protected from the flu means being proactive and knowing the signs.... here's a look at the common symptoms according to the "centers for disease control and prevention".. --- fever... cough... sore throat ... body aches.. and fatigue. some people.. especially children.. may experience vomiting and diarrhea. we talked to a nurse practioner with the regional health system. she says .. don't panic if you experience some of those symptoms. they could be a sign of a cold... or a stomach bug. the only way to know for sure -- is to have a flu swab by a health care provider. "it's important that we find the symptoms for flu within 48 hours.. that's when it's treatable.. within that first 48 hours ." there's special chart you can use, to determine what illness you have. we've linked you to that on our website .. w-t-h-i t-v dot com. folks in crawford county, illinois -- are making sure "churches" are