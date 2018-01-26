Speech to Text for Vigo County 911 new software

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

they say it could help save lives every day.. nat "9-1-1 what's your emergency" dispatchers work hard every day to make sure lives are being saved.. the new "locution" software wil allow dispatchers to type in all information from a 9-1-1 call.. then it will be "immediately" sent out on the scanner by a computer voice.. whereas before.. dispatchers would have to speak the information over the scanner themselves.. "when somebody calls in they have to ask the questions, put it in the system and then start dispatching. this new systems gonna do it automatically." this helps fire departments and "e-m-s" workers have clearer communication .. and it saves time! saving up to "two" minutes... which is crucial when it comes to saving someone's life... "seconds count especially when in a trauma or a heart attack or in a stroke. seconds absolutely count." the program -- costing around one hundred 68 thousand dollars.. was approved by the vigo county commissioner's this week.. the money will come directly from 9-1-1 funding.. "this is an expensive project but i know the fire departments are well in need of it to help them out and to help the citizens of the county." mcmullen says fire departments have been requesting a system like this for quite some time.. and they know it's going to pay off .. "it's going to get us to where we need to be quicker. give us our information quicker. so we're excited about it too" e-m-s says it will not only help save lives.. but eliminate voice traffic and confusion over the scanners.. helping them get to the person needing help even faster.. "the sooner we can get there the sooner we can get somebody to definitive care at the hospital the better outcome we're going to have for that patient" the dispatch center says there are already many programs like this across the state of indiana.. the new program will be implemented by spring time.. back to you.. [b4]x flu alert-vo main mon flu season isn't going