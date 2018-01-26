Speech to Text for New Foster Clothing Closet

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

resource" to help care for local kids. "the indiana foster and adoptive parents group" is opening a region-"8" clothing closet inside "northside united methodist church" on fruitridge avenue. local foster mom and advocate "kristi cundiff says".. "the congregation" has been wonderful and "the pastor" wants to open- up the church to foster families. ////// //////// "we will get them clothes that will fit them, shoes that will fit them. they'll get new underwear and new socks. we get blankets from project linus so each child will get a new blanket that's absolutely beautiful." ///////// "hands of hope orphan ministries" will provide hygeine products for the closet. "cundiff says".. they are also working to create "foster family programming". the grand opening of the closet.. is january 30th at 10:30 in the morning. "enrollment" at an illinois university "is