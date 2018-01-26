Speech to Text for Northern Terre Haute Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

"news 10" is following "breaki news" for you at this hour.. as "fire crews" are battling an active fire on terre haute's north-side. here's what we know "right now" and we're taking you "live" to the scene! the people inside the house.. and neighbors.. reported hearing "a large boom" and then, saw a fire. "the garage" appears to be a total loss. "a vigo county sheriff's deputy".. tells us.. "2" peopl were inside the home at the time of the fire. "1"-person was taken to the hospital "for smoke inhalation" this is "a developing story" an we will of course bring you more details as they become available. as we wrap-up another work and school week.. "the centers for disease control and prevention"..