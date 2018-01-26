Speech to Text for Scan & Go: new technology launches in Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

this weekend -- listen up! there's a new technology that could save you time! it's called "scan and go". toda -- the service is officially offered at the "east side walmart". that's where we find news 10's kiley thomas live to show you how it works. it's something we "all" spend time doing! weaving in and out of the aisles of the grocery store. this new service at walmart could definitely save you some valuable time this weekend! at "5:30" -- we showed you to take a scanner as you walk in see an item you want? just scan it and put it in your cart. at "6" -- we did a little shopping ourselves! now we are ready to check out. you simply plug the scanner back in. pay for the items in your cart. no more waiting in lines!!! no more loading and unloading your cart! we just talked to the manager -- we asked her if stealing is going to become a problem? live at walmart -- kt news 10. and vigo county's courthouse all decked out for and vigo county's courthouse all decked out