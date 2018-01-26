Speech to Text for Terre Haute woman wanted on several theft warrants

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

your help with finding a suspect in a theft investigation. chief deputy john moats with the vigo county sheriff's office explains in this morning's crime stoppers report. this week crime stoppers needs your help in locating a wanted individual from the terre haute area. according to vigo county court records, crystal l. caruthers, has two active warrants out of vigo circuit court 3 for 2 counts of theft and 2 counts theft with a prior conviction for either theft or conversion. caruthers is described as a 27 year old white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. she was last known to be living at a terre haute address on south 17th street. if you have any information on the whereabouts of caruthers, call our tip line at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips to crime stoppers are anonymous and you could receive up to $1000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news10 i'm chief deputy john moats. prosecutors confirm -- they want