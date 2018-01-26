wx_icon Terre Haute 42°

wx_icon Robinson 38°

wx_icon Zionsville 36°

wx_icon Rockville 42°

wx_icon Casey 44°

wx_icon Brazil 42°

wx_icon Marshall 42°

Clear
Thursday Overnight Forecast

Storm Team 1o

Posted: Thu Jan 25 19:27:22 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 25 19:27:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Thursday Overnight Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

around 33. south wind around 8 mph. friday increasing clouds, with a high near 53. breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. winds could gust as high as 33 mph. friday night a 50 percent chance of showers. mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. south southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

