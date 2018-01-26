Speech to Text for Four dogs, including 14-year-old brothers, remain at Harmony

founded by alice "anita" oswald. we've been following the case since oswald's disappearance in november. we continue our coverage tonight at "harmony haven sanctuary". news 10's heather good was allowed inside as the board prepares to close the facility. the board wants to close harmony haven sanctuary by the end of the month... but -- that cannot happen until the four remaining dogs are placed in a home... or with another rescue. covered: "we're focusing on the dogs. we want to get them homes." shaking and timid ... two of the four dogs living out their days at harmony haven santuary are 14 years old. they've spent their entire lives at the shelter... but -- board members and volunteers hope the brothers -- chip and boomer -- make it into homes by the end of the month. "we don't know how long they have. they might have weeks, they might have months, they might have years. just something so they can have the rest of their life, something good in their life instead of being in a shelter." the sanctuary was founded by alice anita oswald. since her disappearance the board has moved forward with plans to close the shelter. "unfortunately, we have to close. it needs a lot of renovation and we don't have the funds to support that or the employees to support that." the shelter cannot close until the remaining animals... including 4 year old jedi... and five year old zema... have been placed elsewhere. a volunteer says anyone who wants to adopt a dog should just contact the sanctuary. many other dogs and cats were removed in the days and weeks following oswald's disappearance. dog it dig it rescue... has removed a total of 12 animals. three have been adopted out. oaubache valley feline and friends took six cats... and all but one have been placed in a home. "i'm just so happy that some of them have found great homes." those with harmony haven say they're grateful for the community support. the board is still working out details regarding shelter funds. laubert says the money could be split between other local shelters that have stepped in to help. "we don't know what we'd have done had they not helped us out." a representative with dog it dig it rescue says some of the animals from harmony haven will be available for adoption at pet smart on february 17th and 18th. for more information about how to adopt the four senior dogs... and the animals tranferred to other shelters... visit our website ... wthi-tv.com