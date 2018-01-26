wx_icon Terre Haute 42°

wx_icon Robinson 38°

wx_icon Zionsville 36°

wx_icon Rockville 42°

wx_icon Casey 44°

wx_icon Brazil 42°

wx_icon Marshall 42°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Re-Opens

Fueled by record demand for its homebuilding products, the fiber cement siding manufacturer Allura has re-opened its third U.S. manufacturing plant

Posted: Thu Jan 25 19:14:46 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 25 19:14:46 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Fiber Cement Building Products Manufacturer Allura Re-Opens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

in terre haute has re-opened. "allura" says its plant is operating again. the manufacturing site previously closed in 20--14. you may recognize the facility as plycem .. or certainteed. "allura" is a fiber cement siding manufacturer. the plant employs 60 people. "allura" cites a demand for homebuilding products as a reason for the re-opening. some animals remain at a local shelter founded

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It