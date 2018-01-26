Speech to Text for Girls sectional luncheon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

week.... today coaches and school adminstrators from the 4a avon and 3a owen valley sectionals gathered for the annual kiwanis club girls basketball luncheon at rick's smokehouse in terre haute to talk about the upcoming state tourney.... the area has several teams that are ready to make some noise in the postseason! "with the exception of a couple games recently, we have been playing our best basketball and hopefully we put that together and give somebody a run for their money." "i can tell you, i've got some girls who are very excited. and they know that they can compete against mooresville, that's the thing. and i think they are very confident and hopefully we can pull out the victory." "yeah, we always feel like when tournament comes that it's anybody's oppurtunity and we're looking forward to it. i think the girls are real excited. anxious to get started." "it's gonna be a tough sectional, i like our chances. i think our girls are playing their best basketball right now and are looking forward to the challenges and hopefully we'll be cutting down some nets." "we talked about it yesterday at practice, today is our senior night and we then talked about that from here on out after tonight everything's win or go home. and so we need to be focused and ready to go and make sure your ducks in a row." here's a look at the answer to today's