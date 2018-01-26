Speech to Text for Robinson/Casey-Westfield preview

the little illinois conferce tourney championship game... top seed casey-westfield takes on number two seed robinson at red hill .... the warriors have been the cinderella of the lic this year.....they came from the basement last year to the team that hasn't loss a conference game this year.. that includes a 60-50 casey win in the video your watching at robinson on december 8th, that the maroons haven't forgotten about..... we didn't feel like we played very well the first time we played them. they had pretty good 18-20 point lead. fought like crazy and cut it to 10.if we can fight like that for 32 minutes instead of just 4. that's what we've been doing, been fighting like crazy. i think we're going to give them everything they want and a little bit more. we're checking off our goals as we go along. one was to compete in the first financial. thought we did good job competing there. we won early tournament at thanksgiving. this is our next check mark. hard to believe but the indiana high school girls basketball sectoinals tip off next