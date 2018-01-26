Speech to Text for TH South plays at Bloomington South

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

team plays their biggest game of the season tomorrow.... the 10-3 braves visit class 4a, sixth-ranked bloomington south... first place in conference indiana is on the line, these two are the only teams who haven't loss a conference game yet .... one of the braves goals this year was to win conference indiana ....they know to get that done, they have to beat bloomington south! [e4]ths bs preview-sot anytime you want to win conference you have to dethrone bloomington south. certainly they won it past couple of years. we want to go in there and take the crown, but its not going to be easy. tough task. another marquee matchup on the high school hardwood tomorrow