Art Spaces announces financial Pledge

public art spaces. beautiful designs by local artists bring character to that city. well now...terre haute is planning a similar project! and a big announcement today by "art spaces inc." will help make that a reality. the group announced a pledge from the "wabash river regional development authority". a pledge of 75-thousand dollars... toward "turn to the river". critical matching funds "art spaces" needed to kick off a new project. ..."so what we're trying to do is connect the downtown back to the river, but it's through public art and design that will be a beautifully designed public space when we're through... " the "turn to the river" project will encompass a 6- square block area. it includes terre haute city hall and the courthouse...to a riverside property that is city owned. the entire project should take a few years to complete.