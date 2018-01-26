Speech to Text for Postive Approach to Care Workshop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

some form of dementia. that likely includes someone you know. "meadows manor east" in terre haute hosted a "positive approach to care" workshop today. the goal was to teach people how to provide the best care. experts talked about the effects of dementia... and how to best treat patients. a registered nurse at today's event says understanding brain changes is important. there are over 150 different kinds of dementia and the population is just growing rapidly.. the numbers are expected to triple by 20-50. participants learned about a technique when interacting with dementia patients.. just like you see here -- put your palm against their's... link thumbs.. and wrap your hands around the base of their thumb. doctors say this helps the patients feel comforted. the indiana house passed a resolution that pertains to