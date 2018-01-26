wx_icon Terre Haute 42°

wx_icon Robinson 38°

wx_icon Zionsville 36°

wx_icon Rockville 42°

wx_icon Casey 44°

wx_icon Brazil 42°

wx_icon Marshall 42°

Clear
Livestream View Now

'Foster parent bill of rights' passes the Senate unanimously

Senate Bill 233, also known as the foster parent bill of rights, has passed the Senate with a vote of 48-0

Posted: Thu Jan 25 16:04:38 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 25 16:04:38 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 'Foster parent bill of rights' passes the Senate unanimously

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

foster parents passed the indiana senate today. the bill would require the "department of children's services" to form a new group. it would consist of foster parents, child placing agencies and foster care organizations. lawmakers hope this group will develop a bill of rights and responsibilities for foster parents. news 10 talked with kristi cundiff today. she's a local foster mother and advocate. coming up tonight on news 10 nightwatch .... we'll show you how she's reacting to the bill coming one step closer to reality. about five and a half million americans have

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It