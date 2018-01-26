Speech to Text for 'Foster parent bill of rights' passes the Senate unanimously

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

foster parents passed the indiana senate today. the bill would require the "department of children's services" to form a new group. it would consist of foster parents, child placing agencies and foster care organizations. lawmakers hope this group will develop a bill of rights and responsibilities for foster parents. news 10 talked with kristi cundiff today. she's a local foster mother and advocate. coming up tonight on news 10 nightwatch .... we'll show you how she's reacting to the bill coming one step closer to reality. about five and a half million americans have