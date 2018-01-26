Speech to Text for Creating a strategic move: United Way's new Alice plan

announced a new "strategic plan" earlier this week.. many in the community are wondering what this change will mean for local organizations? news 10's kylee stewart tells us what we can expect.. the united way of the wabash valley is talking about their new "alice plan"... and it's a plan that's going to change how the organization will function.. alice or "asset limited.. income constrained.. employed" plan, means the united way will be helping "working families" who are struggling to make ends meet. these are the families who make too much for government help. the united way of the wabash valley is still collecting donations. now, the agency is using the money to focus solely on families living in poverty. that's unless you choose a specific organization for your donation. "i think for our agencies the important thing is that this will be a slow transition to really a new method of investing into the community." agencies like "meals on wheels" are on board with the plan .. executive director rita kaperak says she feels "united way" is continuing to d good things by helping those in need .. "i think they do a fabulous job in our community helping organizations like ours help those in need" and she thinks it's going to make a difference for the future.. "and i think the changes they're making are going to make us have a better community in the long run" for many years the organization says they have been known as just a "fundraiser" ..but now.. they want to educate the community they serve.. "we really need to be known is for an impact we're making in the community" for more information on the plan.. and how to get involved.. visit our website at wthi tv dot com.. back to you..