Speech to Text for Olney man arrested in connection to death of 8-year-old plea

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

assaulting an 8 year old girl. good evening and thanks for joining us. "sabrina stauffenberg" died on november 23rd 20-16. illinois state police arrested "glenn ramey" and charged him with her murder. today, "ramey" pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. news 1o's jon swaner has more from the richland county courthouse. this afternoon, glenn ramey pleaded guilty to predatory sexual assault of a child. in exchange for his guilty plea, all other charges he faced, including a murder charge, have been dropped. sabrina's grandmother, susan, told me she and her family are okay with the plea agreement, and the fact that ramey's guilty plea means the family won't go through the trauma of a trial. " it means a lot to me it will give sabrina peace and she can rest." ramey faces 6 to 60 years in prison when he returns for sentencing march 22nd. sabrina's family says what he did to her deserves the maximum. "it really hurts and it's sad because you can never really expect something like this." in court, richland county state's attorney brad vaughn presented damaging evidence he says convinced ramey to plead guilty. a medical examiner recovered dna evidence from sabrina's body... dna evidence linked ramey to the girl's sexual assault. plus, police found sabrina's blood on clothing ramey was wearing the night she died. "i just touched the edge of the actual physical evidence." you'll recall ramey did have one trial already in this case. an effingham county jury found him competent to stand trial. two days after that trial finished, the state's attorney got word of the dna evidence linking ramey to these crimes. from the richland county courthouse, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. tonight clear, with a low around 33. south wind