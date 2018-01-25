wx_icon Terre Haute 42°

Daniel Buechlein, former archbishop of Indianapolis, dies at

Archbishop Daniel M. Buechlein, who served as archbishop of the Archdiocese of Indianapolis for nearly two decades, has died at the age of 79.

Posted: Thu Jan 25 10:05:24 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Jan 25 10:05:25 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Daniel Buechlein, former archbishop of Indianapolis, dies at

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

nearly "two decades" -- "has died". archbishop "daniel buechlein" passed away early this morning -- at the age of "79". "beek-line" was born in "jasper", indiana in "19--38" he was "ordained" into "priesthood" -- in may of "19--64". "beek-line" was the "fifth archdiocese" -- and served from "july of 19-92" -- through "september of 20--11". he then retired. he is "credited" with helping the archdiocese regain "firm financial footing". according to the archdiocese -- arrangements for "beek-line" will soon be announced. the "15"-year-old kentucky

