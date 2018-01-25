Speech to Text for Women's March across the Wabash Valley

are not afraid to bring inequality and sexual assault into the conversation. it's an issue -- that goes beyond party lines. news 10's kiley thomas is live to show -- how some local women... are keeping that conversation going. //////////// "20-17" was a groundbreakin g year for women. they revealed major issues in the work place. they also came together for the "largest" single day of protest in u-s history. the women's march last january. tomorrow -- it's happening again! men and women will march in all "50" states. people in indiana "will march to the statehouse" in indianapolis. we caught up with "2" terre haute women who will be attending. they tell me it's actually the "younger" generation of women who are inspiring them most right now. "they've always grown up with the expectation that they should have equality. the expectation that they deserve to be treated equally. i think they are calling attention to situations that older women may have become too used to" they tell me they want to see more women representated in government roles. they also wish to see more freedoms for women -- like childcare at all workplaces. their main focus -- is to get more women to vote this upcoming election. live in th - kt news 10. vigo county commissioners are expected to make "proposals for