Dealing with potholes in Terre Haute

swamped with calls! that is -- calls reporting "potholes"! if you had a rocky ride to work this morning -- you're not alone. news 10's kiley thomas is live to show you what the city is doing about the problem. we're live along 7th street. you can see here behind me the "huge" pothole. this is a familiar site this time of year. in fact - the city's street dept tells me this warmer weather is making them busier than ever! earlier this week -- we told you keeping up with road repairs is the best way to prevent potholes. the city says normally roads have a lifetime of 10 years before potholes start to become a problem. "2"- million-dollars are set aside "to re-pave roads in terre haute this year". that's thanks to last year's "road funding bill". but we discovered this does not meet the city's needs. they say simply re-paving one mile on 7th street this summer -- cost nearly 1-million dollars alone. "the worst condition the pavement is in -- the faster it will deteriorate. so the trick is to stay on it -- keep the roads in good working condition and we'll have fewer problems with the potholes" there is a fairly new system to report