Vincennes Lincoln girls fall

Evansville Central wins

Posted: Wed Jan 24 20:06:57 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 24 20:06:57 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Vincennes Lincoln girls fall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

road tonight at evansville central... lady alices dare-rian carmean drives and throws one up and in ..... paige breeze says 1-2-3....she knocks down the corner three for vincennes lincoln ... evansville central was just to much on their homecourt....th ey score off the nice lob into the post.... vincennes lincoln suffers just their fourth loss of the season... evansville central wins 53-40....

