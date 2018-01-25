wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

THN boys beat Northview

Patriots win 65-51

Posted: Wed Jan 24 20:06:13 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 24 20:06:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

winning streak to a season- high four straight... the patriots hosted northview... richard suggs one dribble and the strong take to the tin for a terre haute north hoop ....suggs had 13... brigham booe pulls off the dipsy-do layup, the northview senior had a game-high 27 poitns.... knights trailed by just six going to the fourth.... final quarter was all terre haute north.... tate cooper with the sweet reverse off the nice pass from denny zigler..... terre haute north wins 65-51.....patriots win their fourth straight .... [e6]vin lincoln girls evan central-vo vincennes lincoln girls were on the road tonight at evansville central... lady alices dare-rian carmean drives and throws one up and in ..... paige breeze says 1-2-3....she knocks down the corner three for

