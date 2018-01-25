wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

wx_icon Robinson 25°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 25°

wx_icon Casey 27°

wx_icon Brazil 25°

wx_icon Marshall 25°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Storm Team 1o

Posted: Wed Jan 24 19:33:59 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 24 19:37:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Wednesday Overnight Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It