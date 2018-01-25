Speech to Text for Plans move forward to bring VA clinic to Terre Haute

veterans affairs clinic to terre haute. news 10's heather good joins us now with more. hoosiers are concerned about the distance between veterans and the healthcare they need ... but -- two "new" clinics -- could help ease their worry. the v-a choice and quality employment act was signed into law last year. the act means two new out- patient clinics will be created. one facility will be in west indianapolis... and the other in terre haute. right now... the department of veterans affairs is working to secure a lease for both clinics... but the specific locations have not yet been determined. according to the department... the clinic won't open for another few years. u-s senator joe donnelly supported the legislation passed last year and says it will give veterans more health care options. right now...terre haute has a v-a clinic on the southside of terre haute. back to you.