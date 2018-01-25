wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

Public health emergency declared in Knox County after two co

There's a public health emergency in Knox County that was issued by the County Commissioners.

Posted: Wed Jan 24 19:28:00 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 24 19:28:00 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Public health emergency declared in Knox County after two co

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

health emergency declaration in knox county will help in the care of tuberculosis patients. the county commissioners made that announcement after "2"-cases of tuberculosis it'll allow the health department to get necessary equipment and hire personnel. the commissioners voted to temporarily re-classify some nurses. this will let them work beyond the regular limit. it's all in an effort to make sure the patients are getting the best possible care. plans are moving forward to bring another

