Speech to Text for Mayoral Candidate holds Forum Wednesday Night on TH Parks

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

courses. that's following a public forum tonight at the vigo county public library. news 10's alia blackburn was at that meeting... she joins us now with what people had to say. 20-19 mayoral candidate pat goodwin says overall -- money for city parks has plummeted. and on top of that -- the golf courses have probably "never" made money. this all comes from his presentation at the vigo county public library tonight. goodwin says a lot of the pressure comes from the city's financial troubles. he says with the city finishing in the red every year -- local officials have to find ways to cut back. most of the time -- he says it's the parks department that takes a hard hit -- specifically the golf courses. it was a packed house at his presentation tonight as many came together to try to find a solution when it comes to the future of both rea park and hulman links golf courses. "i found it interesting that there's a single pass for both courses... the courses are very different and different people play those courses, and it seems to me that there's an opportunity there to differentiate that, the two markets. it also became clear to me we don't market our golf courses like we could." "i think there's a way out for us... but we have to commit to our public parks and say they're important to us and we are going to support them and fund them to the level that we need to so that they can be the assets that we know they can be." goodwin and several other people tonight told me what they'd like to see going forward is transparency. they say it's all about addressing the problems openly and working on a solution -- together. back to you.