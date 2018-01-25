Speech to Text for Gymnastics doctor sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

simon, has just announced she is resigning. that's amid outcry of the school's handling of allegations against nassar. and now... the once world- renowned sports doctor will likely spend the rest of his life in prison. you do not deserve to walk outside of a prison ever again." that was the judge in the nassar sentencing hearing. she sentenced him to up to 175 years. nassar is a former doctor at u-s-a gymnastics... and michigan university. he admitted to molesting girls under the guise of treatment. the last victims were heard before the sentencing today. nassar also addressed the court. [b2]mi larry nassar sentencing-sotx2 vo he engaged in degrading and humiliating sex acts without my consent or permission and larry enjoyed it larry sought out and took pleasure in little girls and women being sexually injured and violated" "an acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. i will carry your words with me for the rest of my days." nassar already has a sentence of 60 years. that's for federal child pornography charges. the judge is also calling for an investigation into how the allegations against nassar were handled.