Speech to Text for Wednesday Evening Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind around 8 mph. here's a look at today's weather low around 24. west wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. thursday sunny, with a high near 49. south wind 5 to 10 mph. thursday night mostly clear, with a low around 32. south wind weather quiz question. coming up in sports, you'll hear from the pacers victor hear from the pacers victor oladipo