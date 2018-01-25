Speech to Text for Taco Tequila Coming to Clinton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

but now you can add a little mexican flare! "taco tequilla mexican grill and cantina" will be opening soon in clinton. there's already a very popular location on wabash avenue in terre haute. you're looking at video from inside the terre haute restaurant now. work is wrapping up at the clinton location. taco tequilla's will be located at blackman and main streets. the manager says a mexican restaurant is needed in clinton. [c2]taco and tequila in clinton-sot vo orv mon ..."we are trying to open one in clinton because a lot of people live there and come here to terre haute and they want something close..." the clinton location is expected to open next month.