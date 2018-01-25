Speech to Text for ISU Celebrates Founders Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is celelbrating "151" years.... students, faculty and alumni... came together to honor the campus's history and traditions. there was an unveiling of a 3-d art piece...that took almost 2 years to make! it features "events" and special "icons" that make the university what it is ...today. professor, jack maynard ...is proud to be a sycamore! "it's a place for a new beginning. it's a place that has given so many people a chance to change their lives and make a difference in their communitites." you can check out this new piece of artwork on the first floor of the "welcome center." sullivan boys basketball is preparing for a wic game. we'll