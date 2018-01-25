wx_icon Terre Haute 25°

wx_icon Robinson 25°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 25°

wx_icon Casey 27°

wx_icon Brazil 25°

wx_icon Marshall 25°

Clear
Livestream View Now

ISU Celebrates Founders Day

The 3D art piece is located in the Welcome Center.

Posted: Wed Jan 24 16:24:44 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Jan 24 16:24:44 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for ISU Celebrates Founders Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

is celelbrating "151" years.... students, faculty and alumni... came together to honor the campus's history and traditions. there was an unveiling of a 3-d art piece...that took almost 2 years to make! it features "events" and special "icons" that make the university what it is ...today. professor, jack maynard ...is proud to be a sycamore! "it's a place for a new beginning. it's a place that has given so many people a chance to change their lives and make a difference in their communitites." you can check out this new piece of artwork on the first floor of the "welcome center." sullivan boys basketball is preparing for a wic game. we'll

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It