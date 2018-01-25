Speech to Text for Career fair prepares students for real world opportunities

find their place in the real world. that's with today's winter career fair at rose-hulman institute of technology. more than 110 companies were there to meet and interview students. opportunites range from internships -- to co-ops -- as well as full-time employment. one student told us he found his job through career services. it's because of the department and career fairs like this that he's excited for the future. "it's just really nice to know that i don't have to worry about where will i be after i graduate because i accepted an offer. i either get to go to tempe, arizone or irvine, california." career services at rose-hulman will host another fair. it'll take place in the spring -- in april.