Speech to Text for Workshop for youth anxiety and depression

cases of mental illness start by age 14. news 10's lacey clifton has more on a meeting of area youth workers hoping to help hoosier kids. jocelyn ricket is a psychology major at indiana state univeristy. she says she wants to work with youth in the future. "having an insight on how to detect and deal with depression and anxiety in youth i think is going to be really important with whatever career i choose down the line." that's what was discussed at wednesday's youth worker cafe. event speaker yessi girdler says kids today are facing a lot. ultimately -- it's impacting their mental health. "working as a school counselor i see anxiety a lot all the way from kindergartener s up to middle schoolers and high school students." girdler then turned to cafe attendees. they came from different professional backgrounds. sharing what they saw in their lines of work. have you seen that where even my third graders and second graders are having issues with body image? it's scary. one of the biggest changes in recent years? social media is stressing kids out. "it used to be at school you might get picked on but you could go home and you could get away from it. but now kids go home and get on facebook or instagram and they see comments and stuff and they can't get away." as far as helping out our youths? ricket says sometimes the first and best step is offering a listening ear. "talk to the youth and don't pass judgement. it's not their fault. make sure that they know that. that they don't feel responsible. and reach out to professionals because they're the ones that are trained and they know how to really deal with it." in cayuga, lacey clifton, news 10. officials say there is one big warning sign of depression in children. they say look out for kids stopping or losing interest in activities they normally enjoy doing.