Speech to Text for Family remembers and town honors military training accident

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

his life over the weekend. clayton cullen of bicknell died during a military training exercise in california. news 10s garrett brown has more on those mourning his loss. many in bicknell knew him as "clay". but in the army ... he was known as "first lieutenant clayton robert cullen". before joining the military... he was a graduate of north knox high school. cullen was 25 years old. he died doing a training excercise in a helicopter. the entire town of bicknell has their flags flying at at half-staff in remembrance of his service. they'll continue doing this a week after his funeral. cullen was in the 4th infantry division in colorado springs. family members like his cousin melissa were sad to hear the news of his death. but she was happy clay got to serve in the military doing what he enjoyed. "oh yeah he always had a smiling face every time you saw him. i'm definitely going to miss him being around family functions. but i'm glad he got to do what he loved to do." there are still no updates on when services will be held. news 10 will keep you updated on any new information as it develops. back to you. more than "500-thousand" people are