Speech to Text for Action plan for Vigo County Jail Assessment is in place

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

us. an action plan is now in place for a jail assessment in vigo county. the vigo county commissioners made the big announcement this morning. they approved a contract -- for "r-j-s" incorporated. this assessment will include "4" on-site visits -- off-site research -- analysis -- and conference calls. the group expects to begin work as soon as possible. commissioners say they chose this company because they could provide a "complete" assessment. they also say this is a cost- effective and unique approach to looking into our criminal justice and jail service. [b3]jail study commissioners meeting-sot vo "our hope and prayer is that we never have to do this again. if we build our jail and we put all of these programs into a process and make them work, then down the road our kids or whoever is in our seats at that time - won't face this issue." although there's no specific timeline yet --"r-j-s" thinks this assessmen will take between "6" to "8" months. the projected cost is "95" thousand dollars. one citizens group says it's been fighting for this assessment since last february. we spoke to a member of "citizens for better government in vigo county." news 10's jon swaner joins us live from the vigo county jail. he has more on what this group likes ... and doesn't like ... about this decision. ////////// patrece, rondrell ... we received a packet of infomration regarding this assessment from the county commissioners. i offered it to mike gordon, one of the members of citizens for better government in vigo county. he refused it, because he already had a copy. but he had plenty of say about what he hopes comes of the assessment. ////////// "good... it's about time." that's how gordon described his initial reaction to the news the commissioners chose to have an independent company survey the county's jail and criminal justice system. "they're going to have an independent consultant, someone who's not controlled by vigo county politics, take a look at the entire system." that independent consultant is r-j-s justice services. this firm's three partners tout 160 years of combined experience in criminal justice and correction planning. "rjs is a credible consulting firm and they've done good things for other communities around." that said, gordon said he and his fellow group members will take a wait and see approach... he says "let's wait and see what the county does with this assessment's results." he points to a similar study in 2005 he says the county absolutely ignored. "they made a number of good recommendations which are still good recommendatio ns for today, and they ran into the wall of politics and lack of transparency and turf protection that is vigo county politics.. " ///////// again, that last assessment came in 2005. we have new commissioners, a new county council, and a new sheriff. gordon did offer praise to the council for simply not funding the previous jail project, and he praised the commissioners for opening up their process to the public. we're live at the vigo county jail, i'm news 10's jon swaner, back to you. the vigo county sheriff's office needs your help