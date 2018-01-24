Speech to Text for Terre Haute company announces plans to expand

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

[b17]tredegar expanding-vo some good economic news for terre haute. news 10 has confirmed "tredegar corporation" -- is expanding. the "25"-million dollar additio -- will bring "34" new jobs by the year 20-19. those new jobs should pay around "27"-dollars an hour. th plastics plant specializes in personal hygiene products... like diapers.