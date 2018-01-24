Speech to Text for Agency selected for Vigo County Jail assessment

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

assessment in vigo county. the vigo county commissioners made the big announcement this morning. they approved a contract -- for "r-j-s" incorporated. this assessment will include -- "4" on-site visits - off-site research -- analysis -- and conference calls. the group -- expects to begin work as soon as possible ! commissioners say -- they chose this company -- because they could provide a "complete" assessment. they also say -- this is a cost- effective and unique approach -- to looking into our criminal justice and jail service. "our hope and prayer is that we never have to do this again. if we build our jail and we put all of these programs into a process and make them work, then down the road our kids or whoever is in our seats at that time - won't face this issue." although there's no specific timeline yet -- "r-j-s" thinks this assessment -- will take between "6" to "8" months. the projected cost is "95" thousand dollars. also new for you -- the vigo county