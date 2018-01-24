Speech to Text for "There's a big disparity." Homeless count needs accuracy

count. it happens every year. their goal? to get an accurate count -- so their needs are met. news 10's kiley thomas is live at fairbanks park -- where the count is underway right now. /////////// the nation-wide count is going on right now! this is just one of several spots in terre haute where people are gathering. take a look! local agencies are here handing out food -- warm clothes. this is one of the few times some of these community members can be reached. we discovered an accurate count is extremely important! this is how agencies like "reach services" help homeless veterans get state funds. the money goes to "housing" and "needs" in the area. reach services says the count "versus" the people they serve is normally very conflictive. "there's a big disparity between who we serve and what the numbers reflect. it's the middle of january and it's cold. most folks aren't willing to come out for all that" this count is for all homeless people -- not just veterans. if you know someone who may qualify -- please come to one of the locations listed there on your screen!! the count will continue until 2 pm today. so far -- great turnout to make sure the needs are met! live at fairbanks park -- kt news 10.