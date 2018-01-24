wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

Sheriff's Office looking for suspect in gas station robbery

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Vigo County gas station.

Scott Arnold

sheriff's office needs "your help" solving a tuesday night armed robbery. please -- take a look at this surveillance photo. this robbery happened that the jiffy mini-mart on lafayette street in terre haute. an employee told police, a "white male" entered the store. she says -- he was armed with a knife, and demanded money and cigarettes. the suspect then -- ran away! we have this suspects full description over on our website -- wthi-tv dot com. if anyone has information on this crime -- please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop. today is the "nation-wide" homeless

