10 Day Jumpstart Challenge

10 days would you like to: reduce the risk of heart disease; lower cholesterol; lower triglycerides; lose weight; stabilize fasting blood sugar; reduce muscle aches and pain and join the jump start challenge. this is an exciting and completely new healthy lifestyle program being offered for the first time by the maple center. this program is a mostly online opportunity which makes it ideal for people with very busy schedules who cannot attend weekly classes. it's a great way to start with better health in 2018. feb. 7: 6 to 8 p.m. at the maple center, 1801 n. sixth st. welcome, instructions and education session at the maple center. will include recipe demos and food samples. feb. 12: order food from plantpure nation - you will receive a special link for the food plus online video and email support. feb. 26: first metrics performed - go to a local lab for fasting blood glucose and lipid panel feb. 27 and march 8: 10 days - eat only whole food, plant based food which includes the entrees you ordered. watch online videos and get information directly in your email inbox! march 9: second metrics performed - go to a local lab for fasting blood glucose and lipid panel march 13: 6 to 8 p.m. at the maple center. celebration - sit down gathering at the maple center to share in a pot luck dinner. get the results of your blood work and share your experience with other participants. cost paid directly to the maple center includes: $45 includes the plantpure nation cookbook, welcome package plus education session and celebration, at the maple center $50 two sets of labwork that will test your fasting blood sugar and a lipid panel additional cost includes: $169 this covers the cost of the frozen entrees that are ordered directly from plantpure nation and shipped directly to each participant's home. this cost also covers online videos and email support during the jump start and afterwards. this will be the food you will eat for lunch and dinner for the 10 days so it will replace food that you would purchase otherwise. for more information or to register for the all-new 10 day jump start call the maple center for integrative health at 812- 234-8733. deadline for registration and payment is feb. 1. limited spots are available. additional information and registration forms are available on the maple center website www.themaplecenter.org . the maple center for integrative health, 1801 n. sixth .st, suite 600, terre haute, in 47804; 812-234-8733 or online at www.themaplecenter.org .