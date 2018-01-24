Speech to Text for "There's a big disparity." Homeless count needs accuracy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

on the streets right now. that's according to the latest homeless count. today -- their needs are one step closer to being met. that's thanks to a "nation- wide" homeless count. it's happening here in terre haute. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain -- why it's needed. /////////// in just a few hours -- homeless people will come together to a "nation- wide" count. there are several locations -- including fairbanks parks. an accurate count is extremely important! that's how agencies like "reach services" who help homeless veterans get state funds. the money goes to "housing" and "resource needs" in the area. "martina hull" with reach services says the count and the people they serve is normally very conflictive. "if the state says there are only 100 homeless people in the state but we come back and say we're serving 200 -- then the state is going to come back and say we can't give you funding for 200 people if there are only 100" when it comes to veterans -- we discovered there's a disparity between today's count and the reality. find out how this is holding back the community in our next half hour. live at fairbanks park -- kt news 10.