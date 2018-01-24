Speech to Text for Robinson beats Flora

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

second semi between robinson and flora... nice defense by the wolves...trenton brown the steal and reverse for flora....they trailed 21-12 after a quarter.. what a drive by dylan smith...the robinson maroon takes the contact....fight s it off for the hoop.... chance black from the corner, says 1- 2-3 for robinson.....he had the hot-hand for the maroons tonight.... you can tell black was feeling it after this shot goes in, the rainbow three just before halftime...... black had 17 points... robinson wins 57-41 ....the maroons are heading back to another lic tourney title game.... we always like to have that opportunity. to have a chance to win it for the first time in school history. you know we've only been in the conference six years. last three we've been in the championship game. tired of being the brides maid, ready to be the bride. no high school boys basketball team is having a better year in the wabash valley than barr-reeve...