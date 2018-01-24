Speech to Text for Casey-Westfield beats Marshall

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

tourney continued tonight with the semifinals... the first semi had top seed casey-westfield looking to knock off their rivals marshall for the first time since 2015... the lic tourney taking place at red hill this year... marshall gives ethan gilbert to much room ....the casey guard buries the three...he led the warriors with 18.... casey was up 12 at the half...fourth quarter ....marshall trying to hang around...cole boyer with the deep two.... marcus downs with the steal for marshall finds wade tharp who fires away from way dowtown....lions down just five.... casey would settle down...jarod brandeburg wide open, he tickles the twine on the corner three .... casey-westfield finally gets marshall, warriors win 63-49 to advance on to friday's lic tourney championship game.... [f6]casey westfield marshall-sot these guys two years ago were playing in the 8-9 game and got beat out of the tournament early. now they're playing for the championship.sa ys a lot about what they've done and accomplished. i'm super proud of them. we need to finsh the quest here. next up for casey-westfield was the winner of the second semi between robinson and flora...