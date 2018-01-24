Speech to Text for ISU-IU to play in football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

going to get a chance to return to the place where his dad bill was a legend ... it was announced today the sycamores will play at iu in 2025 and 2027... the sycamores and hoosiers last met on the gridiron in 2014 .... iu is six and ohh all-time versus the sycamores..... curt's dad bill who i mentioned earlier is iu's all-time winningest head coach ...... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break.... here's a look at the answer to today's