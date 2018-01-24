wx_icon Terre Haute 31°

ISU-IU to play in football

Hoosiers and Sycamores to play in 2025 and 2027

Posted: Tue Jan 23 20:13:36 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Jan 23 20:13:37 PST 2018
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for ISU-IU to play in football

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video.

going to get a chance to return to the place where his dad bill was a legend ... it was announced today the sycamores will play at iu in 2025 and 2027... the sycamores and hoosiers last met on the gridiron in 2014 .... iu is six and ohh all-time versus the sycamores..... curt's dad bill who i mentioned earlier is iu's all-time winningest head coach ...... that does it for sports, we'll have more news after the break.... here's a look at the answer to today's

